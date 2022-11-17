CARBONDALE – Cathy Lynn (Ingram) Mayhall was born Aug. 1, 1967 in Oak Park, Illinois to Ronald and Betty Elaine (Adkins) Ingram. She grew up in Bellwood, Illinois with her two older brothers, Brian and Greg Ingram. Upon graduating college, she served as an accountant for various firms in the Chicagoland area for over 30 years prior to relocating to Mattoon, Illinois in 2021.

She married Matthew Mayhall in Maui, Hawaii on June 25, 2001 and he survives in Manhattan, Illinois.

Other survivors include her son, Jonathon Mayhall of Manhattan; brothers and sister-in-laws, Brian and Lisa Ingram of Charleston, and Greg and Brandy Ingram of Dewitt, Iowa; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Services will be held on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 in the Union Funeral Home in West Frankfort, Illinois at 2 p.m. with Pastor TJ Gentry officiating. Interment will be in the Denning Cemetery on the Orient Road. Visitation will be from 12 p.m.—2 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service.