WEST FRANKFORT – Cathy Lynn (Melvin) Harriss, 73, of West Frankfort, IL, passed away Feb. 11, 2023, at her home surrounded by her family.
Services will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in the Union Funeral Home—West Frankfort, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Andy Lee officiating. Interment will be in the East Fork Cemetery in West Frankfort. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. prior to the service.
