ST. AUGUSTINE - Cecil "Kent" Kenneth Atchison, 49, of St. Augustine, FL, passed away on Feb. 8, 2023. Kent was born in Carbondale, Illinois, to Paula Arthur and Cecil Atchison. Kent was fiercely passionate about Theatre in his early years and had many friends in his home town of Carbondale. After he graduated with a degree in accounting, Kent became a loyal employee with H.D. Smith, which later was bought by AmerisourceBergen, with whom he started a new position. Kent moved to Springfield, Illinois, and went on to have two children, Lillian Atchison and Eliza Atchison. Kent put family first, always, and was a dedicated father. He spent his final years living in St. Augustine, Florida, where he spent time walking to the beach and visiting local shops.