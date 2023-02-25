Cecil "Kent" Kenneth Atchison
Feb. 12, 1973 - Feb. 8, 2023
ST. AUGUSTINE - Cecil "Kent" Kenneth Atchison, 49, of St. Augustine, FL, passed away on Feb. 8, 2023. Kent was born in Carbondale, Illinois, to Paula Arthur and Cecil Atchison. Kent was fiercely passionate about Theatre in his early years and had many friends in his home town of Carbondale. After he graduated with a degree in accounting, Kent became a loyal employee with H.D. Smith, which later was bought by AmerisourceBergen, with whom he started a new position. Kent moved to Springfield, Illinois, and went on to have two children, Lillian Atchison and Eliza Atchison. Kent put family first, always, and was a dedicated father. He spent his final years living in St. Augustine, Florida, where he spent time walking to the beach and visiting local shops.
Kent was predeceased by his father, Cecil Atchison, and leaves behind his daughters: Lillian Atchison and Eliza Atchison; mother, Paula Arthur; step-father, Steven Arthur; step-mother, Sharon Atchison; siblings: Kelly Arthur and Michael Arthur; step-siblings: Dolano Arthur, David Blandford, and Steve Blandford; and many extended family members and friends.
A celebration of life will be held on March 4, 2023 at The Varsity Center in Carbondale, Illinois, located at 418 S. Illinois Avenue. Visitation will start at 11 a.m. with a memorial gathering at 2 p.m. Friends and family are invited to share brief stories about Kent during the memorial gathering. A sign-up will be available at the visitation. The family requests donations be given to Saluki Food Pantry in lieu of flowers.
