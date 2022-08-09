Charles A. Taylor

June 27, 1935 - August 4, 2022

JOHNSTON CITY — Charles A. Taylor 87 passed away on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022 at 2:01 p.m. in the OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington.

Charles was born on June 27, 1935 in Hamilton County, the son of Henry and Minnie (Whiting) Taylor.

He married Sondra Sue Foley on June 8, 1957 in Springerton. She preceded him in death.

Charles worked for Caterpillar Tractor Company for over 40 years at East Peoria, Pontiac.

He was active in Boy Scouts of America for 25 plus years.

Charles was an active member of several Masonic Lodges including, Hurst, Williamson, Taylor Lodge and honorary member of several more.

He was retired as a volunteer Northern Tazewell Fire Departments where he volunteered for over 14 years.

Charles was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Johnston City.

He enjoyed boating, fishing, camping, square dancing, reading books, traveling and being with his family and loving his fur babies.

He is survived by a daughter, Pam Fever and husband, Garry of El Paso; three sons: Chuck Taylor and wife, Tammy of Gibson City, Jim Taylor of El Paso, and Buddy Taylor of Johnston City; a granddaughter, Tiffany Leisure and husband, John of Gibson City; a great-granddaughter, Amelia Leisure of Gibson City; fur babies, Juliabelle, Payton, Maggie, and RJ (Ruby Jean); a couple of nephews: Allan Taylor of FL, and Scott Taylor and wife, Krystal of Morton. He was preceded in death by his parents; and one brother, Renice "Bud” Taylor.

Services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at the Murman & Wilson Funeral Home in Johnston City with Pastor Sherri Cisneros officiating assisted by Rick Ditch. Burial will be in the Kitty Sweeten Cemetery of Enfield. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home with Masonic Rites conducted at 7 p.m.

Memorials may be made to Rubys Rescue & Retreat NFP, 4035 County Road 600 North, McLean, IL 61754 or the American Diabetes Association.