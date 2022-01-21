Charles Borger, Jr.

Dec. 4, 1952 - Jan. 19, 2022

CARBONDALE — Charles Borger, Jr., age 69, of Carbondale, passed away peacefully Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at his home with family at his side.

He was born in Lubbock, Texas, on December 4, 1952, to Charles and Patricia (Montgomery) Borger, Sr.

He married Sabra Hayward on March 8, 1975. They have shared 46 years of making wonderful memories.

He graduated from Metropolis High School, Class of 1970. He received his bachelor's degree in teaching Industrial Arts from Eastern Illinois University.

Chuck was a lab technician for the City of Carbondale Water Treatment Plant. Prior to being a lab technician, he was a plant operator at the northwest wastewater treatment plant. His career for the city of Carbondale encompassed 26 and half years.

Chuck was very passionate for history and genealogy. He participated in French and Indian War Reenactments through St. Anne's Parish Militia, out of Fort de Chartres in Prairie Du Rocher, IL. He loved many kinds of music, especially AM talk radio shows and the Grand Ole Opry. He also loved bird watching; feeding the birds; watching westerns and old movies.

He was an avid reader of multiple newspapers, local and regional. He loved cooking, good food and wine. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles #2569 in Carbondale.

He loved, and was loved, by his family very much.

He always carried very fond memories of his Rottweiler, Gus.

He held a strong faith in our Lord, Jesus Christ.

Charles is survived by his wife, Sabra of Carbondale; a son, Matthew Borger of Carbondale; a brother, David (Karen) Borger of Dallas, TX; several nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; brother, Steve Borger and uncle, Bill Borger.

Funeral Services for Charles Borger, Jr. will be Sunday, January 23, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. in Crain Pleasant Grove-Murdale Funeral Home with Father Dale Coleman officiating. Interment will follow in Pleasant Grove Memorial Park.

Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.

The family wishes to express their gratitude to the Hospice of Southern Illinois for the outstanding care and compassion they provided to Chuck.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to Hospice of Southern Illinois and will be accepted at the funeral home.

