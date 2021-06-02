Charles "Bud" Everett Neeley

1936 - 2021

OLMSTED — Charles "Bud" Everett Neeley, age 84, of Olmsted, Illinois, passed away January 8, 2021, in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Bud was born October 14, 1936, at Olmsted, Illinois, son of the late William Norval and Sophia Myra Neeley.

Over the years he had worked for Valley Steel Company in Cairo, owned shoe repair shops in Cairo, Marion, Carbondale, and Cape Girardeau, and owned bowling alleys in Cairo and Anna.

Bud had also been an independent truck driver and later worked for Tom Via Trucking Inc. in Marion. He was a St. Louis Cardinals fan and enjoyed fishing, cooking fish, and hosting fish fries.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Deborah Susan, a sister, Mary Jo Neeley, and brothers, William "Bill" and Robert "Bob" Neeley.