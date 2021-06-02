 Skip to main content
Charles "Bud" Everett Neeley
1936 - 2021

OLMSTED — Charles "Bud" Everett Neeley, age 84, of Olmsted, Illinois, passed away January 8, 2021, in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Bud was born October 14, 1936, at Olmsted, Illinois, son of the late William Norval and Sophia Myra Neeley.

Over the years he had worked for Valley Steel Company in Cairo, owned shoe repair shops in Cairo, Marion, Carbondale, and Cape Girardeau, and owned bowling alleys in Cairo and Anna.

Bud had also been an independent truck driver and later worked for Tom Via Trucking Inc. in Marion. He was a St. Louis Cardinals fan and enjoyed fishing, cooking fish, and hosting fish fries.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Deborah Susan, a sister, Mary Jo Neeley, and brothers, William "Bill" and Robert "Bob" Neeley.

Survivors include his companion of 19 years, Karen Pierceall Rogers of Centralia; son, Charles "Chuck" Neeley (Karen) of Holly Springs, Mississippi; daughters, Myra Neeley of Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Rebecca Hill (Gary) of Las Vegas, Nevada; and Sophia "Niki" Wingate (John) of Anna, Illinois; sister, Sharon Perriguey (David) of Mishawaka, Indiana; nine grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; other relatives and friends.

Graveside memorial services will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 5, 2021, at the Masonic Cemetery in Olmsted. Rev. Buddy Walls will officiate. Inurnment will follow.

Family and friends are asked to gather at the cemetery prior to the service time.

Jones Funeral Home in Villa Ridge is in charge of the arrangements.

