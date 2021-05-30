 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Charles "Bud" Neeley
0 entries

Charles "Bud" Neeley

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Charles "Bud" Neeley

OLMSTED - Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 5th, at the Masonic Cemetery in Olmsted. For more information, visit www.jones-funeral.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News