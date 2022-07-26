 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Charles "Chuck" Morrison Hedges

Charles "Chuck" Morrison Hedges

CARTERVILLE — Charles "Chuck" Morrison Hedges, 70, of Carterville, passed away, on Wednesday, July 20, 2022.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Riggin-Pillatsch & Burke Funeral Home in Carterville, with Rev. T.J. Gentry officiating. Burial with military rites will be in Willowrest Cemetery in Carterville. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesday, at the funeral home. Chuck's family requests that you wear very colorful island attire to his services.

Memorial contributions can be made to a scholarship fund for his grandchildren. (Make checks payable to: Scholarship Fund for Grandchildren).

He was the husband of, Deborah "Debbie" Hedges; father of Dottie "Dee" (Patrick) Austin and Danielle (Travis) Hope; grandfather of Chase Allen and Abigail Elizabeth Austin, and Knox Morrison and Nash Allen Hope.

For more information, visit rigginpillatschburkefh.com.

