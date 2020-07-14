CARLINVILLE — Charles "Chuck" Vieceli, 77, of Carlinville, formerly of Johnston City, passed away on Sunday morning, July 12, 2020, at his residence in Carlinville. Chuck was born on Aug. 14, 1942, to Frank and Ida (Ottolini) Vieceli in Johnston City. He married Suanne "Sue" Plute on June 19, 1965, in Herrin. They celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary this year. Chuck retired after 35 years with Freeman United Coal Company in North Macoupin County working as the Office Manager. He was a member of Ss. Mary and Joseph Catholic Church in Carlinville and a 4th Degree Knight. He served as the Grand Knight of the Carlinville Council in the 1980's. Chuck and Sue loved to travel world wide. He was a wonderful cook, avid gardener and enjoyed spending time with family and friends.