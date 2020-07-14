CARLINVILLE — Charles "Chuck" Vieceli, 77, of Carlinville, formerly of Johnston City, passed away on Sunday morning, July 12, 2020, at his residence in Carlinville. Chuck was born on Aug. 14, 1942, to Frank and Ida (Ottolini) Vieceli in Johnston City. He married Suanne "Sue" Plute on June 19, 1965, in Herrin. They celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary this year. Chuck retired after 35 years with Freeman United Coal Company in North Macoupin County working as the Office Manager. He was a member of Ss. Mary and Joseph Catholic Church in Carlinville and a 4th Degree Knight. He served as the Grand Knight of the Carlinville Council in the 1980's. Chuck and Sue loved to travel world wide. He was a wonderful cook, avid gardener and enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
Chuck is survived by his wife, Sue Vieceli; son, Kevin Vieceli of St. Louis, MO; daughter, Andrea (Brian) Little of Mt. Dora, FL; he was called "Nono" by Broedy, Gabe and Zayn Long, and Brianna Little; two sisters, Tilda Jordan of Herrin, IL, and Judy (Chuck) Davis of Herrin, IL, as well as a sister-in-law, Jeanie Vieceli of Johnston City, IL and brother-in-law, Ron (Jan) Plute of Ft. Worth, TX. and several nieces and nephews.
Chuck was preceded in death by his parents; sister, JoAnn Vieceli; brother, Eugene Vieceli; brother-in-law, Dave Jordan, and a son-in-law, Scott Long.
Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, July 15, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary & Joseph Catholic Church, Carlinville, with Rev. Michael Haag officiating.
Burial will take place in New Calvary Cemetery at a later date. Memorials are suggested to St. Vincent DePaul.
Online condolences can be given at www.davisandersonfuneralhome.com. Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville is in charge of arrangements.
