Charles D. Parton
MARION – Charles D. Parton, age 83, of Marion, IL, passed away peacefully with his family near, at 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are entrusted to Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 N. Court St., Marion.
The visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2 at the funeral home.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, with Rev. Lance Leeds and Rev. George Biby presiding.
Interment will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery of Marion.
Military honors will be accorded at the cemetery by members of Marion V.F.W. Heyde Pillow Post No. 1301 Funeral Honors Detail and members of the United States Army Funeral Honors Detail.
The family has requested for those who prefer, memorial contributions be made to "American Cancer Society" and may be mailed in care of Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 N. Court Street, Marion, IL 62959. Memorial envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
For complete obituary information or to leave an online condolence of memory, please visit https://www.wilsonmcreynolds.com or for additional information call the funeral home at 618-993-2131.
