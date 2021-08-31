Charles E. "Charley" Stilley

1936 - 2021

MARION — Charles E. "Charley" Stilley, 85, of Marion, passed away Thursday, August 26, 2021 in Harrisburg, IL at Saline Care Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Charley started working with his brothers in the Gary, Indiana steel mills for eight years. He then worked as a TV repairman, going on to start his own business, Stilley Magnavox, selling both TVs and then furniture for almost 20 years in Energy.

Charley was of Methodist faith, formerly attending Cedar Grove United Methodist Church.

Charley was born March 8, 1936 in Herrin, IL to Guy and Frances (Faulkerson) Stilley.

Charley married Carol J. Conley on June 1, 1957 in Williamson County. She survives him in Marion.