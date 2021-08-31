Charles E. "Charley" Stilley
1936 - 2021
MARION — Charles E. "Charley" Stilley, 85, of Marion, passed away Thursday, August 26, 2021 in Harrisburg, IL at Saline Care Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Charley started working with his brothers in the Gary, Indiana steel mills for eight years. He then worked as a TV repairman, going on to start his own business, Stilley Magnavox, selling both TVs and then furniture for almost 20 years in Energy.
Charley was of Methodist faith, formerly attending Cedar Grove United Methodist Church.
Charley was born March 8, 1936 in Herrin, IL to Guy and Frances (Faulkerson) Stilley.
Charley married Carol J. Conley on June 1, 1957 in Williamson County. She survives him in Marion.
He is also survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Russell & Kristin Stilley of Conroe, TX; daughter and son-in-law, Diana & John Hubbell of Paducah, KY; four grandchildren: Amy & Joshua Jordan, Stephanie Stilley, Brooke Carlock, and Benjamin Carlock; one great grandson, Neo Carlock; sister, Leesa Grant of Ferges; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Kim & Tricia Conley of Marion; and numerous nieces and nephews.He is preceded in death by his parents; four brothers: Guy Stilley, Jr., Floyd Stilley, James Stilley, and Carl Stilley; and three sisters: Velma Castellano, Bonnie Fuller, and Hazel Finn.
Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 4, 2021 at Meredith-Waddell Funeral Home in Herrin with Rev. Brian Fuller officiating. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Interment will be at Rose Hill Cemetery in Marion.
Due to health concerns related to the COVID-19 virus and the signing of executive order by the Governor of the State of Illinois, if you are planning on attending the service and/or visitation, the wearing of face masks is REQUIRED and customarily accepted social distancing guidelines is encouraged.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.