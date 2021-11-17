Charles E. Heern

Dec. 12, 1932 - Nov. 15, 2021

CARBONDALE — Charles E. Heern, 88, passed away on Nov. 15, 2021, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Charles was born on Dec. 12, 1932, in Makanda to W.C. "Clinton" and Martha (Newberry) Heern. Charles married Fay Stearns on June 17, 1951, in Boskydell. They just celebrated their 70th year anniversary.

Charles worked as a signalman for the Illinois Central Railroad for over 43 years. He was a board member and past president of Makanda Evergreen Cemetery Association and attended Pomona Ridge Sunday School for many years. Charles was an avid St. Louis Cardinals baseball fan. He was loyal to his family and friends and will be missed by all who knew him.

Charles is survived by his wife, Fay; daughter, Jane Evans; sons: Gary (Glenda) Heern and Roger Heern; sister, Lucille (Joe) Burrow; brother, William Jerry Heern; grandchildren: J.T. (Amy Stretmater) Evans, Scott (Cassie) Evans, Marissa (Ryan) McKee and Jared (Carly) Heern; great-grandchildren: Finn, Asher, Sofia, Colton and Oliver; step-great-grandchildren: Ephram and Gideon; and numerous other family members.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Services for Charles will be held on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at Noon at Meredith Funeral Home in Carbondale, with Fred Stearns officiating. Burial will follow at Makanda Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made in Charles's name to Makanda Evergreen Cemetery or Hospice of Southern Illinois and will be accepted at the funeral home.