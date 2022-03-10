Charles Edward Bonifield, Sr.

Nov. 11, 1941 - March 7, 2022

RURAL UNION COUNTY — Charles Edward Bonifield, Sr., 80, of Rural Union County, IL, died on Monday, March 7, 2022, at Parkway Manor in Marion, IL.

He was born Nov. 11, 1941, in Cairo, the son of Edward Raymond Bonifield, Jr. and Hazel Leigh Grable Bonifield.

Charles was a lifelong resident of Southern Illinois having lived most all of it in Alexander County. He graduated from Cairo High School and later attended SEMO University in Cape Girardeau, MO. There he met and married Geneva Elaine Watson, daughter of Ralph and Geneva (Duff) Watson. They were married for almost 60-years.

The couple have one son, Charles Edward Bonifield, Jr., who married Dawn Leshea Bolen. They have three children: Larrah Leshea Bonifield, and twins, Caden Lee Bonifield, and Charles Marshal Bonifield.

Charles and his father operated Bonifield Farms/ Bendview Farms and Hunting Club in Alexander County, IL. During his 80-plus-years he became a well-known and respected member of the Southern Illinois area.

He was elected in 1994 to the Alexander County Board of Commissioners having served as Chairman during part of that time. He was a member and Chairman of the Pulaski-Alexander County Farm Bureau Board for 15 years. He was a member of the Regional Board of School Trustees for 22.5 years during which he was Vice President for 15.5 years. He was also a member of: Cairo Masonic Lodge; Caledonia Masonic Lodge and AINAD Shriners' Organization; The Horseshoe Lake Volunteer Fire Department; as well as numerous other community organizations. He was a member of the Goreville Methodist Church at the time of his passing.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. on Sunday, March 13 at Crain Funeral Home in Tamms. Masonic services will be conducted at 7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, March 14, at Crain Funeral Home in Tamms with Rev. Buddy Walls and Rev. Rico Enegesis officiating. Interment will follow in Olive Branch Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be made to the Olive Branch Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 205, Olive Branch, IL 62969. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

