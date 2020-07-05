MURPHYSBORO — Charles Eugene Boucher, 81, passed away peacefully at his son's home on Saturday, April 18, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. "Chuck" was born May 20, 1938, in Murphysboro, to William Boucher and Lillie Florence (Bodemuller) Boucher.
Chuck enlisted in the U.S. Navy on Jan. 30, 1956, and achieved the rank of Lieutenant Commander before retiring on Feb. 29, 1976.
He was an expert in electronics and earned a master's degree in physics from the University of Illinois in Urbana. After retiring from the U.S. Navy, he returned home to Murphysboro where he started an electronics component business. Chuck later worked as a system analyst at Student Health Services at Southern Illinois University Carbondale.
He absolutely loved being outdoors and was very fond of being with all the Boucher's — and especially loved the annual Boucher Pig Roast at the Family Farm.
Chuck was a very kind, loving, generous person whose sweet soul will always be remembered.
He leaves behind two sisters and three brothers, Carleen Reeder of Murphysboro, Sue (Denny) Lynes of Dallas, Texas, Richard (Anna Marie) Boucher of Elkville, Dave (Liz) Boucher of Murphysboro, and Tom (Bonnie) Boucher of Springfield; a sister-in-law, Sharon Boucher of Cypress, Texas; two sons, David Charles (Julie) Boucher and Kevin Eugene (Loraine) Boucher, both of Murphysboro; his ex-wife, Carol Gatewood Garavalia; four grandchildren, Shawn Cox (Fiancé, Serena), Damian O'Neal, Hannah Brooks and David (Julie) Brooks; many nieces; nephews; grand-nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; older brother, Herman Louis "Louie" Boucher of Cypress, Texas; brothers-in-law, Ron Holt and Bob Reeder; grandson, Tyler Boucher; and daughter-in-law, Andrea Boucher.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 9, in Crain Pleasant Grove-Murdale Funeral Home. Groups of 50 people at a time will be allowed to pay their respects. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 10, in Pleasant Grove Memorial Park with the Rev. Charles Allen officiating. Military rites will be accorded. Interment will follow. Social distancing will be in place at the graveside.
Memorials may be made to the U.S. Navy Memorial at www.navymemorial.org and/or a veterans group of your choice.
To view the obituary or to leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.crainsonline.com.
