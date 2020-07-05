× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MURPHYSBORO — Charles Eugene Boucher, 81, passed away peacefully at his son's home on Saturday, April 18, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. "Chuck" was born May 20, 1938, in Murphysboro, to William Boucher and Lillie Florence (Bodemuller) Boucher.

Chuck enlisted in the U.S. Navy on Jan. 30, 1956, and achieved the rank of Lieutenant Commander before retiring on Feb. 29, 1976.

He was an expert in electronics and earned a master's degree in physics from the University of Illinois in Urbana. After retiring from the U.S. Navy, he returned home to Murphysboro where he started an electronics component business. Chuck later worked as a system analyst at Student Health Services at Southern Illinois University Carbondale.

He absolutely loved being outdoors and was very fond of being with all the Boucher's — and especially loved the annual Boucher Pig Roast at the Family Farm.

Chuck was a very kind, loving, generous person whose sweet soul will always be remembered.