PITTSBURGH — Charles F. “Fred” Richey, age 93, of Pittsburg, passed away peacefully at 3:49 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020 at the Carrier Mills Nursing Home with his loving family by his side.

Funeral services will be held at Noon on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020 at Mitchell-Hughes Funeral Home in Marion with Pastor Jason Kees officiating. Burial will follow in Coal Bank Springs Cemetery with military rites. Visitation will be held from 10 - Noon on Monday, Dec. 28, at Mitchell-Hughes Funeral Home.

Due to health concerns related to the COVID-19 virus, social distancing and the wearing of masks will be required.

For those who prefer, memorial donations may be made to the Carmi Baptist Children's Home.