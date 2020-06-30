× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO - Charles Gary Stalon, 90, of Cape Girardeau, died Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Chateau Girardeau in Cape Girardeau.

Charles was born in Cape Girardeau on Oct. 26, 1929, the son of Douglas Charles Stalon and Lucy Idell Row Stalon (1911-1933). He lived in Red Star with his maternal grandparents Vallie and Charles Row. He had fond memories of growing up with his cousins, Paul Norvell and Earl Don Nanna, and numerous aunts and uncles. After graduating Cape Central High School he got a job as a tug boat deck hand. He worked on the Alton Zephyr and the Emory T pushing barges up and down the Mississippi River.

He joined the Navy in 1949. He trained as a radio operator and served aboard the U.S.S. Otterstetter.

He married Marie Allene Hitt at the United Methodist Parsonage in Benton on March 15, 1952. He and Marie moved to Ohio in 1954 where Charles worked for TWA Airlines as a radio operator while going to college. He received a Bachelor of Arts from Butler University in 1959, a Master of Science from Purdue University in 1963, and a Ph.D. from Purdue University in 1966.