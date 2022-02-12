Charles John Godlewski

Feb. 12, 1945 - Jan. 31, 2022

CARTERVILLE — Charles John Godlewski, 76, of Carterville, passed away on Monday, January 31, 2022, at the Landings of Reed Station Crossing.

Charles was born on February 12, 1945, to Edwin and Elsie (Kramasz) Godlewski in Chicago. Charles married Donna Lynn Dluzen on April 19, 1969, at St. Tarcissus Church in Chicago.

Charles is survived by his loving family members: wife, Donna of 52 years; daughter, Marissa Godlewski (David Gray); grandchildren: Jack and Maddie; and brother-in-law, Dean Dluzen.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers: Bob and Don.

Charles was an esteemed member of the faculty of Eugene Field School in Park Ridge, IL, for many years. His great sense of humor, unwaveringly patience, calm and compassionate nature served him well in his interactions with both students and family members. Upon retirement, he and Donna moved from Chicago to Southern Illinois to be near to their grandchildren.

A political, current event and sports enthusiast, Chuck maintained an active interest and knowledge of these topics throughout his life. Charles enjoyed travel, venturing to numerous states and countries abroad with Donna, music, theater and preserving his vehicles in impeccably clean conditions. He was an avid golfer, and as with so many things in his life, modest about his abilities. Amongst those most near and dear, he was famous for his storytelling, along with a never-ending source of popcorn and ice cream sundaes for the grandchildren.

The family would like to thank the care providers at the Landings, Interim Health Care and Hospice of Southern Illinois for their compassion and dedication.

Meredith Funeral Home in Carbondale assisted the family with arrangements. To leave a story or memory of Charles, visit www.meredithfh.com.