Charles L. "Bud" Attig

1943 - 2022

MURPHYSBORO — Charles L. "Bud" Attig, 78, of Murphysboro, Illinois passed away at his residence on Saturday May 7, 2022.

Charles was born Aug. 18, 1943, in Murphysboro, Illinois to Lyle B. and Dorothy Mae (Reiman) Attig.

He was drafted into the United States Army for 2 years in 1966, serving 1 year in Vietnam as a heavy equipment operator clearing landing strips.

Charles married Ruthelma (Chrisman/Allard) on Oct. 20, 1962, in Murphysboro, Illinois and she survives.

Charles played football for M.T.H.S all 4 years of high school and was a tri-captain his senior year. He had worked at Lustor Corporation/ Curwood Plant in Murphysboro as a pressman from March 1963 until they closed in September 2003.

He was a member of First Baptist Church, a lifetime member of the Murphysboro VFW Post 7190, member of the Murphysboro Masonic Lodge, the Consistory, The Scottish Rite, Eastern Star, and the Jackson County Shrine Club of which he had been a past president.

Charles loved working the Shrine Circus in Du Quoin and the Shrine Rodeo in Grand Tower every year. He loved to do all types of hunting and fishing, keeping his yard looking "spiffy" and thoroughly enjoyed watching his grandsons play football and soccer.

Charles leaves behind his wife Ruthelma, son Timothy (Amanda Smiley), brother Richard (Stephanie) Attig of Lawrence, KS, sister-in-law Barbara Franssen of Beverly Hills, FL, brother-in-law Raymond (Michika) Allard of Divide, CO, his grandsons Jacob (Kloee Ward), Cooper T. of Murphysboro, Blake of St. Louis, MO, and Benjamin of Chesapeake, VA, nieces and nephews and good friends. He will be missed.

He was preceded in death by his parents Lyle and Dorothy Attig, brother Leland, son Chuck, and his grandson Christopher.

Private graveside services will be held for family on Saturday, May 14, 2022, with Pastor Shaker Samuel officiating. Military and Masonic rites will be performed.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shriner's Childrens Hospital.

