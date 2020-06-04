× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MARION — Charles L. Hartwell, 88, a former resident of Creal Springs and Marion, passed away peacefully at 3:40 a.m. Monday, June 1, 2020, at the home of his daughter, Paula Herndon in Godfrey.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 N. Court St., Marion.

Due to health concerns related to the COVID-19 virus and by the signing of executive order by the Illinois governor, it is recommended funeral homes adhere to limit public gatherings within the funeral home to 10 or fewer people. During the time of visitation, one may be asked to wait outside until some people leave. It is recommended if you are planning on attending the visitation or service please, wear a mask and social distance yourself from others.

The time of visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020, at the funeral home. Following the time of visitation, the funeral service will at 1 p.m., with Pastor John Howat presiding. Interment will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery of Marion.

For more information or to leave an online condolence of memory, please visit www.wilsonmcreynolds.com or for additional information, call the funeral home at 618-993-2131.

