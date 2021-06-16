Charles L. "Lynn" Travelstead
Charles L. "Lynn" Travelstead, age 87, of Marion, IL, passed away at 12:03 a.m. on Friday, June 11, 2021, in Herrin Hospital of Herrin, IL.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 North Court Street, Marion. The visitation will be on Thursday, June 17, 2021, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.
Following the visitation, the funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. with Dr. Bob Dickerson presiding. Interment will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery of Marion, IL.
To leave an online condolence of memory please visit our website or for additional information call the funeral home at 618-993-2131.
