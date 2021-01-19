 Skip to main content
WEST FRANKFORT — Charles Laverne Holland, 82, of West Frankfort, Illinois, passed away Friday, January 15, 2021, at his residence in West Frankfort. Funeral services will be Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at 1:00 PM at the Third Baptist church in West Frankfort with visitation from 12:00 noon till funeral hour. Sloan Funeral Home of Galatia is in charge of arrangements.

