Charles Laverne Holland
WEST FRANKFORT — Charles Laverne Holland, 82, of West Frankfort, Illinois, passed away Friday, January 15, 2021, at his residence in West Frankfort. Funeral services will be Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at 1:00 PM at the Third Baptist church in West Frankfort with visitation from 12:00 noon till funeral hour. Sloan Funeral Home of Galatia is in charge of arrangements.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.