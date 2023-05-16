Charles Lee "Chuck" Endsley

March 12, 1949 - April 21, 2023

VIENNA - Charles Lee "Chuck" Endsley, age 74 years, a resident of Vienna and a former resident of DeSoto, Illinois, passed away Friday morning, April 21, 2023, at 3:37 a.m. at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah, Kentucky.

Chuck was born March 12, 1949 at the former Holden Hospital in Carbondale, Illinois. He the eldest of three children born to Horace Endsley and Genevieve (Parks) Endsley.

Survivors include: a sister, Debra Endsley of Vienna; a dear friend and caregiver, Angela (her husband, Kevin) Smith of Grantsburg; and two nephews.

Chuck was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Pamela O'Connor.

Chuck was a graduate of Carbondale Community High School. He was an honorably discharged U.S. Army veteran. Chuck served during the Vietnam War era from 1970-1976 and was stationed in Germany.

Chuck was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, knife collecting, and reading. Chuck was a faithful fan of the Los Angeles Dodgers baseball team.

Military graveside honors will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 18, 2023 at the De Soto Township Cemetery, located on South Ash St., De Soto, Illinois. Military honors will be accorded by the Murphysboro American Legion Post #127 and the Illinois National Guard Burial Honors Detail.

Those attending the service are invited to gather at the cemetery at 10:45 a.m. Thursday morning.

Memorials may be made to the De Soto Cemetery fund, P.O. Box 237, De Soto, Illinois 62924.

To share a memory of Chuck or to leave an online message of condolence for his family, please visit www.baileyfh.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.