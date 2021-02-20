MARION — Charles M. Moore, age 90, of Marion, IL, passed away on Tuesday, February 16, 2021, at 8:53 a.m. at Heartland Regional Medical Center of Marion.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 N. Court St., Marion. The visitation will be on Monday, February 22, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at the funeral home. Following the time of visitation the funeral service will be at 10:45 a.m. with Danny Ward presiding. Interment will follow next to his wife in Mound City National Cemetery in Mound City, IL.

Military honors will be accorded at the graveside by the Veteran Members of the American Legion Post #178 and the Illinois Army National Guard Funeral Honors Burial Detail.

In lieu of flowers the family asked that memorial contributions may be made to the "VFW Honor Guard", “USO” and/or "Mound City National Cemetery Preservation Commission." Memorial contributions may be mailed in care of Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 N. Court Street, Marion, IL 62959. Memorial envelopes will also be available at the funeral home.

To leave an online condolence of memory