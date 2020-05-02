CHESTER — Charles Patrick Knowles, 67, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at his home in Chester surrounded by his family.
Pat was born to the late Jack Charles and Annabelle (nee Parrish) Knowles on March 27, 1953, in Belleville.
He graduated from Chester High School in 1973.
He married Jennelle Klindworth on March 12, 1977. He always fondly called Jennelle “his bride.”
After high school Pat worked for Union Pacific Railroad for 15 years. Following his career with the railroad, Pat embarked on his true passion of taxidermy. He owned and operated Wildlife Artistry in Chester. He was a true artist at his craft.
Throughout it all, his life's work was not complete without his love of coaching and mentoring young athletes. Pat was self employed so that he had an open window to pour into the lives of all of the athletes that he coached at St. John Lutheran School and Chester High School. Pat's legacy will live through each and every life that he touched on and off the court. Survivors include his wife, Jennelle Knowles of Chester; two children, Jennifer (Brad) Coleman of Chester, Jonathan Knowles of Jackson, Missouri; two grandchildren, Drew and Aubrey Coleman; three sisters, Susie Jones of San Diego, California, Pam Dishman of Statesville, North Carolina, and Jyl Longtin of Fountain Hills, Arizona; special aunt, Linda Lindenberg of Statesville, North Carolina; brother-in-law, Brett (Karla) Klindworth of Chester; and sisters-in-law, Pam Klindworth of St. Louis, Missouri, and Deb Uchtman of Steeleville.
He was preceded in death by parents; grandparents, Rueben and Claudia Parrish; and mother-in-law, Sue Klindworth.
A celebration of life will be at a later date.
For those who wish, memorials may be sent to St. John Lutheran Church or School in Chester or Chester High School Girls Basketball Program.
To view this obituary and sign the register book, visit www.wpfh.net.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.