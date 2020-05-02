Charles Patrick Knowles

Throughout it all, his life's work was not complete without his love of coaching and mentoring young athletes. Pat was self employed so that he had an open window to pour into the lives of all of the athletes that he coached at St. John Lutheran School and Chester High School. Pat's legacy will live through each and every life that he touched on and off the court. Survivors include his wife, Jennelle Knowles of Chester; two children, Jennifer (Brad) Coleman of Chester, Jonathan Knowles of Jackson, Missouri; two grandchildren, Drew and Aubrey Coleman; three sisters, Susie Jones of San Diego, California, Pam Dishman of Statesville, North Carolina, and Jyl Longtin of Fountain Hills, Arizona; special aunt, Linda Lindenberg of Statesville, North Carolina; brother-in-law, Brett (Karla) Klindworth of Chester; and sisters-in-law, Pam Klindworth of St. Louis, Missouri, and Deb Uchtman of Steeleville.