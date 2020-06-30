Charles Ray Clark
Charles Ray Clark

JOHNSTON CITY — Charles Ray Clark, 66, of Johnston City, passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020.

Graveside services will be on Wednesday July 1, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Union Cemetery in Dahlgren, Illinois, with Brother Larry Cook officiating.

