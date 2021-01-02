WEST FRANKFORT — Charles "Roger" Thompson, 71, of Clinton, formerly of West Frankfort, passed away Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Carle Foundation Hospital in Champaign.

He was born Dec. 25, 1948, in West Frankfort, to Marvin and Hazel (Dean) Thompson.

He married Judith Kegler on Dec. 28, 1968, in Carpentersville. Surviving are his wife, Judith; children, Teresa (Wally) Hooker of Carbondale, Jennifer (David) Cisco of Speedway, Indiana, James (Charleah) Thompson of Clinton; granddaughters, Joselyn Cisco and Anelise Thompson; and brother, Gene (Carlena) Thompson of Anna.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Gary Thompson.

He enjoyed cars, long rides looking for deer, and most of all spending time with his granddaughters and grand dogs Pepper and Rodi.

He retired from Mitsubishi Motors in Normal and was a member of the UAW and the UMWA.

A memorial service will be conducted at a later date.

Memorials may be made to National Kidney Foundation.

Condolences may be offered at www.owensfuneralhomes.com.