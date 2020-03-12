Charles S. 'Charlie' Harland
Charles S. 'Charlie' Harland

MULKEYTOWN — Charles “Charlie” Stephen Harland, 70, of Izaak Walton Lake, Mulkeytown, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in Mount Vernon.

Charlie's funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, in Gilbert Funeral Home in Christopher, with the Rev. Kevin Bradley from the Valier First Baptist Church officiating. Burial will be in Ward Cemetery in Mulkeytown. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 13, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Christopher Youth Fishing Derby or to the Franklin County Disabled American Veterans. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

For a full obituary, visit www.gilbertfuneralhomes.com.

