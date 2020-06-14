× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MURPHYSBORO — Charles S. Trail, 91, passed away at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 19, 2020.

Charles was born Sept. 6, 1928, in Carbondale, a son to the late Charles and Mary (Conatser) Trail.

He was united in marriage to Ottilla Elmore in Murphysboro on Sept. 12, 1953. Ottilla survives of Murphysboro.

Charles worked as a lineman for the railroad and later was employed by General Telephone (GTE) retiring in 1983.

He was a member of IBEW 702, Farm Bureau, Shekinah Masonic Lodge 241 A.F. & A.M. in Carbondale.

He was a U.S. Army Veteran serving in Germany during the Korean War.

Burial was in Pleasant Grove Memorial Park near Murphysboro. A memorial gathering will be at a later date.

Memorials may be made to Dillinger Cemetery Association.