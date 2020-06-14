MURPHYSBORO — Charles S. Trail, 91, passed away at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 19, 2020.
Charles was born Sept. 6, 1928, in Carbondale, a son to the late Charles and Mary (Conatser) Trail.
He was united in marriage to Ottilla Elmore in Murphysboro on Sept. 12, 1953. Ottilla survives of Murphysboro.
Charles worked as a lineman for the railroad and later was employed by General Telephone (GTE) retiring in 1983.
He was a member of IBEW 702, Farm Bureau, Shekinah Masonic Lodge 241 A.F. & A.M. in Carbondale.
He was a U.S. Army Veteran serving in Germany during the Korean War.
Burial was in Pleasant Grove Memorial Park near Murphysboro. A memorial gathering will be at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Dillinger Cemetery Association.
Survivors include his wife, Ottilla Trail of Murphysboro; one son and daughter-in-law, Bill and Cyndy Trail of Blowing Rock, North Carolina; five grandchildren, Gregory Trail, Michael (Jessica) Trail, Nicholas (Jennifer) Trail, Joseph (Aiza) Trail and Daniel Trail; one stepgranddaughter, Afton (Sam) Graves; three great-grandchildren, Emilia, Lucas, and Braxton Trail, and two great-stepgrandchildren, Beau and Hazel Graves.
