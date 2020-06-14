Charles S. Trail
0 entries

Charles S. Trail

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MURPHYSBORO — Charles S. Trail, 91, passed away at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 19, 2020.

Charles was born Sept. 6, 1928, in Carbondale, a son to the late Charles and Mary (Conatser) Trail.

He was united in marriage to Ottilla Elmore in Murphysboro on Sept. 12, 1953. Ottilla survives of Murphysboro.

Charles worked as a lineman for the railroad and later was employed by General Telephone (GTE) retiring in 1983.

He was a member of IBEW 702, Farm Bureau, Shekinah Masonic Lodge 241 A.F. & A.M. in Carbondale.

He was a U.S. Army Veteran serving in Germany during the Korean War.

Burial was in Pleasant Grove Memorial Park near Murphysboro. A memorial gathering will be at a later date.

Memorials may be made to Dillinger Cemetery Association.

Survivors include his wife, Ottilla Trail of Murphysboro; one son and daughter-in-law, Bill and Cyndy Trail of Blowing Rock, North Carolina; five grandchildren, Gregory Trail, Michael (Jessica) Trail, Nicholas (Jennifer) Trail, Joseph (Aiza) Trail and Daniel Trail; one stepgranddaughter, Afton (Sam) Graves; three great-grandchildren, Emilia, Lucas, and Braxton Trail, and two great-stepgrandchildren, Beau and Hazel Graves.

To send a condolence or for additional information, visit the memorial tribute at www.crawshawfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Charles Trail as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News