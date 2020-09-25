Charles Thomas Flamm

Charles was an avid sports fan, especially the Cobden Appleknockers and L.A. Dodgers. He enjoyed reading John Wayne westerns, playing solitaire and going for drives with Virginia. He coached his sons' and nephews' baseball teams for many years.

Charles worked for Crawford Gas Company, establishing Flamm's Heating and Cooling in 1983.

Charles will be remembered for his gentle nature and his love of his community and sense of humor.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, in St. Joseph Catholic Church in Cobden, with Father Uriel Salamanca officiating. Interment will be in the St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, in Rendleman and Hileman Funeral Home in Cobden. The Rosary will be prayed at 4:45 at the funeral home. Everyone attending will be required to wear face coverings and observe social distance guidelines. Maximum occupancy of the building will be limited to 50 persons at one time.

Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery or the Cobden Lion's Club. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home and the church.

To view the obituary online and leave online condolences for the family, visit www.rendlemanhilemanfh.com.