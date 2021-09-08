Charles W. Taylor
MURPHYSBORO - Charles W. Taylor, 86, of Murphysboro passed away on Saturday, September 4, 2021.
Graveside services with Military Rites by the American Legion Paul Stout Post 127 of Murphysboro will be at 2pm on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Murdale Gardens of Memory in Murphysboro. In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be made to the Alzheimer's Association and will be accepted at the cemetery or Crawshaw Funeral Home.
To send a condolence or for additional information, visit the memorial tribute at www.crawshawfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.