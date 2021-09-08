Charles W. Taylor

Graveside services with Military Rites by the American Legion Paul Stout Post 127 of Murphysboro will be at 2pm on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Murdale Gardens of Memory in Murphysboro. In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be made to the Alzheimer's Association and will be accepted at the cemetery or Crawshaw Funeral Home.