Charles Wayne Phillips
Oct. 21, 1957 - Sept. 6, 2021
LA PORTE, TX — Charles Wayne Phillips, 63, of La Porte, TX, formerly of Du Quoin, passed away on Monday, September 6, 2021 at his residence.
Charlie had worked at Groves Equipment for eighteen years as a crane technician. He was a loyal employee and never wanted to miss work. He was always willing to mentor his up and coming co-workers.
Charlie was a kind-hearted man that was very passionate about his family. If he promised them he would do something for them, it was always done. He was always neat and clean, in his appearance himself, his house, and his vehicles. He was the kind of guy that was always ready to lend a helping hand to his friends. Charlie loved cookouts with friends and family, especially crawfish boils. In his leisure time, he loved riding his Harleys and watching football and baseball. Charlie loved cars and had a real interest in hot-rods. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
He was born October 21, 1957 in Du Quoin, IL, the son of Hershel L. and Jean (Millikan) Phillips.
He is survived by two sons: Dennis Phillips and David Phillips; one daughter Debbie Gonzales; his mother Jean Phillips; two brothers: John Phillips and wife Judy and Bill Phillips; two sisters: Katherine Barr and husband John and Mary Dunmyer; seven grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and a host of other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father Hershel L. Phillips, one daughter Traci Phillips and one brother-in-law Frosty Dunmyer.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 18, 2021 at the Searby Funeral Home in Du Quoin with Rev. Gaylen Holden officiating.
Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday at the Searby Funeral Home in Du Quoin.
Please use social distancing guidelines. Everyone in attendance is required to wear a mask.
Burial will be in the Mulkeytown Cemetery at Mulkeytown, IL.
