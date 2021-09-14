Charles Wayne Phillips

Charlie was a kind-hearted man that was very passionate about his family. If he promised them he would do something for them, it was always done. He was always neat and clean, in his appearance himself, his house, and his vehicles. He was the kind of guy that was always ready to lend a helping hand to his friends. Charlie loved cookouts with friends and family, especially crawfish boils. In his leisure time, he loved riding his Harleys and watching football and baseball. Charlie loved cars and had a real interest in hot-rods. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.