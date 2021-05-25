Charlotte Stanton
1943 - 2021
MURPHYSBORO — Charlotte Stanton, a loving mother and grandmother, passed away on May 21, 2021 at 2:42 a.m. at her home surrounded by her loving family. Charlotte was born in June 1943, daughter of WH "Buss" and Norma Childers.
Charlotte was the oldest of three. She was the sister of Sandra J. Holliday of Murphysboro and Fred Childers (an angel in heaven above).
She was blessed with four daughters: Veronica Hoskins of Elkville, Vicki Pribble (a beautiful angel from heaven above), Tresha Taylor of Murphysboro, and Brenda Phoenix of Murphysboro. She leaves behind 14 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren.
Arrangements are pending with Caine's funeral home. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Charlotte will be cremated and her ashes will be placed in the Mausoleum with her husband, Bill Stanton.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.