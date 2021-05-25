Charlotte Stanton

1943 - 2021

MURPHYSBORO — Charlotte Stanton, a loving mother and grandmother, passed away on May 21, 2021 at 2:42 a.m. at her home surrounded by her loving family. Charlotte was born in June 1943, daughter of WH "Buss" and Norma Childers.

Charlotte was the oldest of three. She was the sister of Sandra J. Holliday of Murphysboro and Fred Childers (an angel in heaven above).

She was blessed with four daughters: Veronica Hoskins of Elkville, Vicki Pribble (a beautiful angel from heaven above), Tresha Taylor of Murphysboro, and Brenda Phoenix of Murphysboro. She leaves behind 14 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren.

Arrangements are pending with Caine's funeral home. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Charlotte will be cremated and her ashes will be placed in the Mausoleum with her husband, Bill Stanton.