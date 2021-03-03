Chelsey Jane 'Ladybug' McKinney
JOHNSTON CITY - Chelsey Jane "Ladybug" McKinney, 22, of Johnston City went to be with the Lord at 7:41 p.m., Saturday, February 27, 2021.
Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m., Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Pyle Funeral Home in Johnston City with Pastor Kevin McNeely officiating. A private family interment will be at a later date.
Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.
Pyle Funeral Home in Johnston City is entrusted with the arrangements.
Due To Health Concerns Related to The COVID-19 Virus And By The Signing Of Executive Order By The Illinois Governor, if you are planning on attending the visitation or service it is REQUIRED you wear a mask and social distance yourself from others.
For additional information or to sign the book of memories, please visit www.pylefuneralhome.com.
