Cherie S. Almaroad

1962 - 2021

GOREVILLE — Cherie S. Almaroad, age 59, of Goreville, Illinois, passed away at 3:40 a.m. on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at her home in Goreville, Illinois.

Funeral Service will be held 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at Blue Funeral Home – Goreville with Pastor Dean Hammonds officiating. Burial will follow at Meneese Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday, November 16, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Cherie was born October 16, 1962 in Los Angeles, California, a daughter of Mollie L. (Tryban) Turnage and Paul L. Loucks. She married the love of her life, Ronald D. Almaroad on September 27, 1980 in Johnston City, IL.

She is survived by her spouse, Ronald D. Almaroad of Goreville, IL; one daughter, Sarah E. Vick of Goreville; two grandchildren: Jaxon X. Vick of Goreville, IL and Raegan E. Vick of Goreville, IL; her mother and stepfather, Mollie L. (Tryban) and Gene Turnage of Marion, IL; her mother-in-law, Marjorie Almaroad of Marion, IL; three siblings: Paul T. "Mouse" Loucks (Diana) of Johnston City, IL, Gene E. Loucks (Lora) of Johnston City, IL and Timothy M. Loucks of Carrier, Mills, IL; three step-siblings: Kenneth Turnage (Kim) of Marion, IL, Randy Turnage of Houston, TX, Connie Durbin (Bill) of Altamont, TX; two brothers-in-law: Charles Almaroad (Becky) of Marion, IL and Russell Almaroad (Tammy) of Marion, IL; and her niece, Kristy Barnes (Greg) of Murray, KY, niece, Carrie Almaroad (Mike Watson) of Marion, IL, niece, Kendra Steinmetz (Mark) of Herrin, IL; nephew, Tony Almaroad of Marion, IL, nephew, Chad Almaroad (Miranda) of Creal Springs, IL, nephew, Ryan Loucks of Johnston City, IL, nephew, Justin Loucks (Britney) of Herrin, IL, and niece, Aubri Almaroad of Marion, IL. She is also survived by several cousins, great nieces, and great nephews.

She is preceded in death by her father, Paul L. Loucks and her father-in-law, Ray Almaroad Jr.

Cherie had attended Marion High School, graduating in the class of 1980. She had worked for Regions Bank for twenty-two years as a bank teller and teller supervisor. She enjoyed spending time with her family ad her precious grand-babies and liked to play Bunco with the girls. She treasured her time visiting estate sales, going shopping, and any time spent with her daughter. Mrs. Almaroad was a member of the Marion High Point Church.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the High Point Church.