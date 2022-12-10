 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cheryl R. LaRobardier

  • 0

Cheryl R. LaRobardier

1961 - 2022

CHRISTOPHER, IL – On Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022 we lost our dear friend, wife, daughter, sister, and aunt to a tragic accident. Cheryl R. LaRobardier, (née Rolla), aged 61, from Christopher, IL. Cheryl is survived by her husband Craig LaRobardier, mother Beverly Rolla, sister Lynn Atterberry, (husband Jim Atterberry), brother Chris Rolla, (wife Leanna Rolla), and many beloved nieces and nephews.

Cheryl was a retired executive who worked in the retail industry for over 40 years, in various leadership positions. She was respected and loved by everyone. The long list of her interests and accomplishments and dogged determination to improve the lives of others is testament to the quality of her character. She was deeply loved and will be missed.

We ask that in lieu of flowers you keep Cheryl and her family in your thoughts and prayers. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. 

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

These self-healing robots could revolutionize robotics forever

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News