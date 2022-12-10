CHRISTOPHER, IL – On Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022 we lost our dear friend, wife, daughter, sister, and aunt to a tragic accident. Cheryl R. LaRobardier, (née Rolla), aged 61, from Christopher, IL. Cheryl is survived by her husband Craig LaRobardier, mother Beverly Rolla, sister Lynn Atterberry, (husband Jim Atterberry), brother Chris Rolla, (wife Leanna Rolla), and many beloved nieces and nephews.

Cheryl was a retired executive who worked in the retail industry for over 40 years, in various leadership positions. She was respected and loved by everyone. The long list of her interests and accomplishments and dogged determination to improve the lives of others is testament to the quality of her character. She was deeply loved and will be missed.