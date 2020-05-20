CARBONDALE — Chris Rhymer, 43, died Friday, May 15, 2020, at his home.
He was born Aug. 5, 1976, in Lakenheath, England, the son of Jay and Jeannie (Haynes) Rhymer.
Chris is survived by his loving life partner, Rachel Walker of Carbondale; mother, Jeannie Haynes of Anna; father, Jay (Debbie) Rhymer of Anna; brother, Brad (Patty) Rhymer of San Francisco, Califnornia; sister, Amy (Jason) Messamer of Coralville, Iowa; maternal grandmother, Bonnie Haynes of Anna; very special aunt, Cathy Spinazola of Cobden; many other aunts and uncles; cousins; and numerous close friends.
Chris was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed going on hiking excursions all over the U.S. and beyond. He enjoyed going camping and listening to music. Chris will be deeply missed by all his family.
Chris worked many years for Southern Illinois University in Carbondale in the Registrar office.
Graveside services will be conducted privately for the immediate family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ocean Conservancy or St. Jude. Envelopes will be available at the Rendleman and Hileman Funeral Home in Anna.
To view the obituary and leave online condolences for the family, visit www.rendlemanhilemanfh.com.
