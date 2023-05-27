Christian Hollis Moe
July 6, 1929 - Jan. 20, 2020
CARBONDALE — Christian Hollis Moe died Jan. 20, 2023 in Carbondale, Illinois, at age 93.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at the Carbondale Unitarian Fellowship at 105 N. Parrish Lane. There will be a time for fellowship immediately following. Visitation will be from 2:15 p.m. until the time of the service.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Christian H. Moe Playwriting Awards Fund, in care of the Southern Illinois University Foundation, Colyer Hall, 1235 Douglas Dr., Suite 6805, Carbondale, IL 62901.
Meredith Funeral Home in Carbondale is managing arrangements. To leave a memory or anecdote, please visit meredithfh.com.
