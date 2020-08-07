You have permission to edit this article.
Christian Lynn Hochheimer
Christian Lynn Hochheimer

MURPHYSBORO — Christian Lynn Hochheimer, 79, formerly of Sorrento, British Columbia, Canada passed away at 1:58 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at home.

Christian was born Sept. 24, 1940, in Medicine Hat, Alberta, and was united in marriage to John Hochheimer on Aug. 12, 2007, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Survivors include her husband, John of Murphysboro; a son, Robert Cook of Ladner, British Columbia; a daughter, Christian Cook Ross of Calgary, Alberta; a granddaughter; a great-granddaughter; two stepdaughters; and a stepgranddaughter; and many nieces, nephews and friends around the world.

In lieu of flowers, you may consider making a donation to Hospice of Southern Illinois, Inc.

To send a condolence or for additional information, visit the memorial tribute at www.crawshawfuneralhome.com.

