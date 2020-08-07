× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MURPHYSBORO — Christian Lynn Hochheimer, 79, formerly of Sorrento, British Columbia, Canada passed away at 1:58 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at home.

Christian was born Sept. 24, 1940, in Medicine Hat, Alberta, and was united in marriage to John Hochheimer on Aug. 12, 2007, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Survivors include her husband, John of Murphysboro; a son, Robert Cook of Ladner, British Columbia; a daughter, Christian Cook Ross of Calgary, Alberta; a granddaughter; a great-granddaughter; two stepdaughters; and a stepgranddaughter; and many nieces, nephews and friends around the world.

In lieu of flowers, you may consider making a donation to Hospice of Southern Illinois, Inc.

To send a condolence or for additional information, visit the memorial tribute at www.crawshawfuneralhome.com.