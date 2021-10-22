Christina Dawn Emery
PARRISH — Christina Dawn Emery, from Parrish IL, passed away at Herrin Hospital at 12:45 p.m. Tues. Oct 5, 2021.
Survived by spouse Steven Emery; sons: Joshua Rings Alpena Shawn/Kimberly of Logan, Jeremiah Emery McLeansboro; grandchildren: Scott/Kirstan Benton, Callen Jadelyn and Jasimine Rings of Logan; great-grandchildren: Larae Rings, Aryah Gracelyn and Myles McAllister; sisters: Pam, Rose and Lynn; and a brother, Richard; also daughter, Laura of Marion; and Jerry Ray also Marion; her farther, Richard Kosloski.
Preceded by daughter Stephanie; great-grandson Kadeyn; and mother, Mary Lou and Sally.
Christina was a kind soul and will be greatly missed, her wishes were to be cremated, no service at this time.
The family entrusted Blue Funeral Home, IL, with arrangements.
