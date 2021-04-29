Christine Thompson
1927 - 2021
TUSCALOOSA, Alabama - Christine Thompson, 93, died April 23, 2021 in Tuscaloosa, AL, where she had retired with her husband, Edgar Thompson. He predeceased her in 2001. She was buried beside the love of her life at Memory Hill Gardens.
Before returning home, they lived in West Frankfort, IL for 40 years, where she was the manager of the city's public schools lunch program.
Her survivors include her daughter, Dr. Sylvia Ann Thompson and her granddaughter, Michael-Anne Rauback, both of Miami, FL.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.