Christine Thompson
1927 - 2021

TUSCALOOSA, Alabama - Christine Thompson, 93, died April 23, 2021 in Tuscaloosa, AL, where she had retired with her husband, Edgar Thompson. He predeceased her in 2001. She was buried beside the love of her life at Memory Hill Gardens.

Before returning home, they lived in West Frankfort, IL for 40 years, where she was the manager of the city's public schools lunch program.

Her survivors include her daughter, Dr. Sylvia Ann Thompson and her granddaughter, Michael-Anne Rauback, both of Miami, FL.

