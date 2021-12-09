Christopher Andrew Gibson

1989 - 2021

CHICAGO — Christopher Andrew Gibson, 32, of Chicago, and formerly of Hinsdale, passed away Dec. 1, 2021.

Christopher was born in Chicago in 1989 to Wesley J. and Linda R. Gibson, the oldest of four children.

He attended Elm Elementary School, Hinsdale Middle School and Hinsdale Central High School. He then attended University of Illinois and received his degree in Kinesiology. He was an exceptional student who loved learning his whole life.

After graduation he went on to become an event planner. He loved designing and managing parties for numerous clients. Over the years he transitioned to become a management consultant working first at his father's firm, Gibson Consulting Group, and then, most recently, joined Accenture, a Big 4 consulting firm.

Christopher loved to travel, visiting many different countries over the years, and most recently had a wonderful trip to Greece. He loved studying the martial arts, philosophy, all things Star Wars and Disney. He was described by his many friends as kind, loving and always quick to help a friend in need. He will be remembered for his quick wit, infectious laugh and "dance moves."

He is survived by his grandfather, Dewey W. Gibson (Charline); his parents; his two brothers: Michael (Kara) and Johnathon (Andrea); his sister, Frances; his nephew, Peyton; and many more nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Frances L. Gibson; and his grandparents, Donald R. and Gordana M. Rezab.

Visitation will be held on Saturday Dec. 11, at Sullivan Funeral Home, 60 South Grant Street, Hinsdale, IL. from 10 a.m. until the time of Funeral Service at noon. A Celebration of Life will be held at Center on Halsted in Lakeview, 3656 North Halsted, Chicago, IL. From 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Interment will be private.

Funeral arrangements by Sullivan Funeral Home, 60 South Grant Street in Hinsdale or 630-323-0275.

Memorials may be made to the Christopher Andrew Gibson Foundation, 2336 SE Ocean Blvd, #298, Stuart, FL, 34996, to benefit two major causes: Addiction support and recovery, and various LGBTQ community needs.