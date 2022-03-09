Christopher John Dodd

Feb. 19, 1976 - March 05, 2022

Christopher John Dodd, age 46, was born on Feb. 19, 1976, in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, and departed this earth on Saturday, March 05, 2022, in Amsterdam, New York.

Chris attended school in Vancouver, BC, before moving with his family to Marion, IL. He graduated in the Marion High School Class of 1994, University of Washington Class of 1998, and Gonzaga University School of Law Class of 2001. Chris practiced Law in the states of Washington, and Arizona, and was a member and Officer of the Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity.

He is survived by his two sons: Brody and Carson and their mother, Jenna DelCostello Dodd; father, J. David Dodd and step-mother, Dr. Sue Dodd; twin brother, Nicholas J. Dodd and wife, Mollie; sister, Kate Rappe' and husband, Rick; nieces: Lindsey and Maya Rappe', Emily and Katie Dodd; nephew, Jackson Dodd; cousin, Brendon Dodd; other extended family: Richard A. DelCostello Sr., Lorraine DelCostello and Richard J. DelCostello.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Judith Gillespie; grandparents, Mr. & Mrs. Jim Gillespie, Dr. John Leslie and Dr. Paddy Dodd; and two aunts: Libby Seldon and Dr. Jennifer Dodd.

The funeral service will be on Friday, March 11, 2022, at Destefano Funeral Home, located at 1414 State Highway 5s, Amsterdam, NY. Private family viewing at 9 a.m. Public visitation and prayer service at 10 am. Following the service cremation will be accorded. A funeral Mass will be determined at a later date.

For additional information you may call Destefano Funeral Home at 1-518-843-2755.

In lieu of flowers, the Dodd family has set up Go Fund Me account that will be put into a 529 College Fund for Brody and Carson Dodd at Edward Jones. To make a donation in Chris' honor please visit www.https://www.gofundme.com/f/college-fundraiser-for-brody-and-carson-dodd.

Brody and Carson Dodd have also requested that in lieu of flowers, donations can be considered in their dads honor to American Cancer Society at www. cancer.org (Click button "Give in Honor & Memorial") OR Unicef for Children of Ukraine www.unicefus.org.