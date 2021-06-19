 Skip to main content
Christopher Shane Rhodes
1975 - 2021

HERRIN — Christopher Shane Rhodes, 45, of Herrin, passed away 8:50 a.m. Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Herrin Hospital in Herrin.

Shane worked in Janitorial Services for Centerstone in West Frankfort.

Shane was a member of the United Pentecostal Church in Johnston City.

Shane was born September 26, 1975, to Stanley and Barbara (Capogreco) Rhodes.

Surviving are his parents, Stanley and Barbara Rhodes of Herrin; sister, Christina M. (Rev. Frank) Price of West Plains, MO; two nephews: Timothy (Alisha) Price of Arnold, MO, Dakota Price of Arnold, MO; grandfather, Billie Rhodes of Alto Pass; two aunts: Valerie Menckowski-Wine of Logan, OH, Beatrice M. Reed of West Frankfort; two uncles: Everett (Sarah) Rhodes of Jackson, MO, Art Capogreco of Herrin; and several cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Lucille Rhodes, Orlando and Cathryn Capogreco.

Services will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Meredith-Waddell Funeral Home in Herrin with Rev. Michael Glasco and Rev. William T. Elliott officiating. Interment will be in Willow Rest Cemetery in Carterville. Memorial donations are suggested and may be to the United Pentecostal Church P. O. Box 178, Johnston City, IL 62951.

