MURPHYSBORO — Christopher V. Grissom, 59, of Murphysboro, passed away at 7:44 p.m. on Sunday, July 12, 2020, in Jonesboro.
Chris was born on Oct. 10, 1960, in Murphysboro a son to the late Joseph E. and Judith (Malone) Grissom. Chris was united in marriage to Alisha D. Grammer in Wickliffe, Kentucky, on Feb. 16, 2000; Alisha preceded him in death on Jan. 22, 1013.
Chris was retired from Illinois Department of Corrections, where he worked as the Supervisor of Correctional Industries. He had been a Murphysboro Township Trustee, a member of Jackson County Young Republicans, a Precinct Committeemen, two-time Jackson County Republican County Chairman, and was the first Republican mayor of Murphysboro in over 100 years.
Chris was very proud of his accomplishments and work in The Driving Dead Series, an anti-drunk driving commercial campaign for the State of Illinois where he worked alongside "The Walking Dead" star Michael Rooker. His relationship with Gov. Edgar was fundamental in bringing the Illinois Department Corrections Youth Center to Murphysboro and he advocated for its reopening. Chris was an innovator, in 1997 as Mayor of Murphysboro, he broadcast the first live stream city council meeting in the nation through dial-up internet. He was passionate about politics, his hometown of Murphysboro and lived by his motto: “Don't follow the status quo — define it.”
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Crawshaw Funeral Home in Murphysboro. Phase 4 COVID-19 Restore Guidelines are currently in effect. Attendance will be limited to 50 individuals within the funeral home at one time. Those attending should utilize recommended social distancing guidelines, with masks required. Private graveside services will be at Pleasant Grove Memorial Park near Murphysboro. In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be made to the educational fund for Alivia and Jude Grissom, memorials will be accepted at the funeral home or at 1st Bank and Trust of Murphysboro.
Survivors include his children; daughter and son-in-law Kristin and Joseph LaBotte, daughter and son-in-law Samantha and Michael Smith, daughter Alivia Grissom and her fiancé Aaron Meier and son Jude Grissom. Grandchildren include Madyson LaBotte, Rylee LaBotte, Kamdyn LaBotte, Harlynn LaBotte, Parker Smith and Rhyan Smith. He is also survived by siblings, sister and brother-in-law Gay and Allen Bachmann of Murphysboro, brother Kirk Grissom of Hollywood, California, and brother-in-law, Grant Uitti of Hales Corners, Wisconsin. Nieces and nephews include Kelli Bachmann and her husband, Michael Fister, Kendra Bower and her husband A.J. Bower, Karlee Bachmann, Ben Uitti, and Ellla Uitti. Additionally, he is survived by two great nieces and one great nephew. Other survivors include his loving fiancé Joeby Stearns of Jonesboro, and her children John David (Brittany), Ross, Paul, Alaina Pinnon and Emily Stearns who he loved as if they were his own.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by one sister, Cheryl Uitti.
