Christopher V. Grissom

Chris was born on Oct. 10, 1960, in Murphysboro a son to the late Joseph E. and Judith (Malone) Grissom. Chris was united in marriage to Alisha D. Grammer in Wickliffe, Kentucky, on Feb. 16, 2000; Alisha preceded him in death on Jan. 22, 1013.

Chris was retired from Illinois Department of Corrections, where he worked as the Supervisor of Correctional Industries. He had been a Murphysboro Township Trustee, a member of Jackson County Young Republicans, a Precinct Committeemen, two-time Jackson County Republican County Chairman, and was the first Republican mayor of Murphysboro in over 100 years.

Chris was very proud of his accomplishments and work in The Driving Dead Series, an anti-drunk driving commercial campaign for the State of Illinois where he worked alongside "The Walking Dead" star Michael Rooker. His relationship with Gov. Edgar was fundamental in bringing the Illinois Department Corrections Youth Center to Murphysboro and he advocated for its reopening. Chris was an innovator, in 1997 as Mayor of Murphysboro, he broadcast the first live stream city council meeting in the nation through dial-up internet. He was passionate about politics, his hometown of Murphysboro and lived by his motto: “Don't follow the status quo — define it.”