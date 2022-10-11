 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Clara Wallace McClure

  • 0
Clara Wallace McClure

Clara Wallace McClure

Nov 5, 1929 - June 8, 2022

WASHINGTON — Clara Wallace McClure passed away June 8, 2022, at age 92, on Lopez Island, WA. She was born on Nov. 5, 1929, in Clinton, TN.

Memorial: 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, at Carbondale Unitarian Fellowship, 105 N. Parrish Lane, reception follows. Let's share stories together and recall her time with us. See earlier obituary at Legacy.com.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Blue roofs installed onto damaged homes in Florida

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News