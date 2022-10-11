WASHINGTON — Clara Wallace McClure passed away June 8, 2022, at age 92, on Lopez Island, WA. She was born on Nov. 5, 1929, in Clinton, TN.

Memorial: 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, at Carbondale Unitarian Fellowship, 105 N. Parrish Lane, reception follows. Let's share stories together and recall her time with us. See earlier obituary at Legacy.com.