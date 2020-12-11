MURPHYSBORO — Clarence David Pulcher Jr., 73, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in Mercy Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri. David was preceded in death by his mother and father, Clarence David Sr. and Mildred (Bradshaw) Pulcher.

He is survived by his wife, Ruby L. Pulcher of Murphysboro; one daughter and son-in-law, Michelle and Hal Tweedy of Murphysboro; one son and daughter-in-law, Clarence David III “CJ” and Amber Pulcher of Morton; three grandchildren, Lenny Tweedy, Aryanna and Ryleigh Pulcher. David is also survived by three sisters and brothers-in-law, Esther and Fred Phoenix of Ava; Janet and David Stein of Murphysboro; Donna and Dennis Johnson of Murphysboro; and numerous wonderful nieces and nephews.

David was born in East St. Louis, Illinois, on Dec. 13, 1946, and married the love of his life, Ruby on June 12, 1965, in Immanuel Lutheran Church in Murphysboro. David was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church and proudly served the community throughout his life as a farmer, grocer, and retiring as the property director for the Jackson County Housing Authority.

David was more than a son, brother, husband, father, grandfather and uncle. He was a friend and mentor to many.