Clarence F. Beckman
Clarence F. Beckman

JACOB — Clarence F. Beckman, 101, passed away at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at his home in Jacob.

Clarence was born Oct. 13, 1919, in Ava, the son of Frederick H. and Anna L. (Meyerhoff) Beckman.

He married Eunice Guetersloh on May 6, 1946.

Clarence served in the John Deere Battalion in World War II.

He was a lifelong member of Christ Lutheran Church in Jacob, and a member of VFW Post 190, Murphysboro.

Clarence was a lifelong farmer.

Clarence is survived by his wife, Eunice Beckman of Jacob; children, Lauren (Em) Beckman of Ava, Rodney (Jamie) Beckman of Ava and Cynthia (Randall) Beckman Smith of St. Pete, Florida; nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson.

Clarence was preceded in death by his parents, five brothers and one sister.

Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, in Christ Lutheran Cemetery, Gorham, with the Rev. Mike Kettner officiating. Burial will follow. Visitation will begin at 10:30 a.m. at Christ Lutheran Cemetery.

Due to executive order, face masks must be worn, and social guidelines must be followed.

Memorials may be given to Christ Lutheran Church.

