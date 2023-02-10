Clark A. Mitchell, 45, passed away after a two-year fight with cancer on Feb. 7, 2023 with his wife and loved ones by his side. Clark was born on April 6, 1977 in Carbondale, IL to parents Tammy (McCormick) Mitchell and Darwin Mitchell. Clark married Sara (Weatherly) Mitchell in Grand Haven, MI on Sept. 23, 2000, and together they have one son, Ander Mitchell. Clark joined the United States Coast Guard in April of 2000. During his time in the USCG, Clark was stationed aboard the USCGC Bear (Portsmouth, VA), the USCGC Axe (Morgan City, LA), and the USCGC Cimarron (Paris Landing, TN). After nine years of service and an honorable discharge, Clark went on to earn his bachelor's and master's degree in Social Work from Southern Illinois University and dedicated his life to working with Veterans. Clark enjoyed a number of hobbies including playing games, traveling, hiking, woodworking, rock hunting and most recently foraging. He also enjoyed regaling his family and friends (or anyone who sat still long enough) with stories and whatever interesting information he had recently learned.

Clark leaves behind his wife, Sara, and son, Ander, of Mishawaka, IN; father and stepmother, Darwin Mitchell and Debbi Little of Hickory, KY; sisters, Lacy Hudson of Carbondale, IL and Patty Mitchell of Tunnel Hill, IL; maternal grandmother Berniece McCormick; parents-in-law, Mike and Jean Weatherly of Muskegon, MI; and sister-in-law, Anna Weatherly of Virginia Beach, VA, and many more family and friends. Clark is preceded in death by his mother Tammy; maternal grandfather, Raymond McCormick; and brother-in-law, Justin Weatherly.

You may visit with the family on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Palmer Funeral Home-Bubb Chapel, 3910 North Main Street, Mishawaka, IN

A private celebration of Clark will be planned for a later date for family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, please considering donating to Camp Ondessonk, where Clark was a camper and junior counselor as a youth, and which continued to be special for him and his family. Donations may be made by credit or debit card at https://cwngui.campwise.com//Apps//OnlineGuestDonations//OGD.html, through choosing "one time donation" and dedicating the gift in Clark's name.

Online condolences may be made at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com