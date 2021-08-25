Clark Kimball Bush

Mr. Bush was born in Hardin County, KY to the late Shelby Thomas Bush, Sr. and Yvonne Mae Barnes Bush. He was a member of Five Forks Baptist Church and a Master Mason with Shawnee Lodge #830 in Louisville, KY. Clark graduated from the University of Kentucky School of Banking and had a career in banking that extended most of 30 years. During his career, he was president at Downstate Bank in Effingham and Altamont, IL and Murphy-Wall State Bank in Pinckneyville, IL. Clark was also a former Vice President of Liberty National Bank of Louisville, KY and the Bank of Elizabethtown in Elizabethtown, KY. After retirement he became a writer with several published articles to his credit and wrote many articles giving expert advice on turkey chokes and hunting. He ran an online business, All About Shooting, specializing in the sale of shooting accessories. Clark was an accomplished shooter, winning the National Wild Turkey Federation World Championship 12-gauge Hunter Category in 2009. One of his favorite pastimes was turkey and deer hunting and target shooting with his son and grandsons. More than anything he loved his Wife, Sons, Daughter-in-law and Grandsons with his whole heart.