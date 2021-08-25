Clark Kimball Bush
1946 - 2021
SIMPSONVILLE, SC - Clark Kimball Bush, 75, husband of Doris Taylor Bush for 49 years, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 22, 2021. Their 50th anniversary would have been September 4, 2021.
Mr. Bush was born in Hardin County, KY to the late Shelby Thomas Bush, Sr. and Yvonne Mae Barnes Bush. He was a member of Five Forks Baptist Church and a Master Mason with Shawnee Lodge #830 in Louisville, KY. Clark graduated from the University of Kentucky School of Banking and had a career in banking that extended most of 30 years. During his career, he was president at Downstate Bank in Effingham and Altamont, IL and Murphy-Wall State Bank in Pinckneyville, IL. Clark was also a former Vice President of Liberty National Bank of Louisville, KY and the Bank of Elizabethtown in Elizabethtown, KY. After retirement he became a writer with several published articles to his credit and wrote many articles giving expert advice on turkey chokes and hunting. He ran an online business, All About Shooting, specializing in the sale of shooting accessories. Clark was an accomplished shooter, winning the National Wild Turkey Federation World Championship 12-gauge Hunter Category in 2009. One of his favorite pastimes was turkey and deer hunting and target shooting with his son and grandsons. More than anything he loved his Wife, Sons, Daughter-in-law and Grandsons with his whole heart.
Surviving in addition to his wife are two sons, Noel Bush and Luzie Lenzner, and Eric Bush and wife Carrie; a sister, Nancye Shutt and husband James; and five grandchildren: Benjamin Bush, Jacob Bush, Matthew Bush, Gustav Lenzner and Edgar Lenzner. He was predeceased by three brothers: Shelby Bush, Jr., Charles Bush, and Frank Bush; and a sister, Virginia Blaisdell.
In lieu of flowers the family is requesting that contributions be sent to Jacob and Matthew's school, Southside Christian School, 2211 Woodruff Road, Simpsonville, SC 29681, for the establishment of a shooting team and safety club.A Celebration of Clark's Life will be held at 11:00 A.M. Thursday at Five Forks Baptist Church in Simpsonville, SC, officiated by Rev. Tim Burnette. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
In honor of Clark, Memorials may be made to: https://southsidechristian.myschoolapp.com/page/donate-nowFletcher Funeral Service
