Claud Benjamin "Ben" Cripps

1967 - 2022

HERRIN — Claud Benjamin "Ben" Cripps entered the eternal gates of heaven on February 3, 2022.

Ben was born in Murphysboro, IL on September 22, 1967, to Claud and Ada Cripps. Ben was a devoted father, husband, and friend. He was a member at Victory Christian Church in Murphysboro and had an unshakable faith in our Lord, Jesus Christ. He shared that faith and witnessed to many.

Ben served over 20 years as a paramedic with the Jackson County Ambulance Service. He and his coworkers are responsible for saving many lives. His crew at JCAS was like a second family to him.

Ben had a lifelong passion for playing guitar, singing, and songwriting. He was happiest spending time with his family and friends and had a love of animals, especially his canine friend, Ireland.

Ben was preceded in death by his father, Claud Cripps, and an infant daughter. He is survived by his mother, Ada Cripps, wife, Geri Cripps, sister, Julie Blandford; children: Josh Trammel, Maggie Cripps, and Eli Cripps; and stepdaughter Chloe Hobbs. Visitation will be held Wednesday, February 9th at Victory Christian Church in Murphysboro at 10:00 a.m., followed by an 11:30 a.m. service. Ben will be laid to rest at Walker Hill Cemetery in Grand Tower. A meal will be held at the church following the burial. Memorials may be made to the family to help with expenses. Meredith Funeral Home in Carbondale is in charge of arrangements. To share a memory or story of Ben, visit www.meredithfh.com.